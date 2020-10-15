When Shahid Kapoor Spoke About First Thing He Ever Asked His Wife Mira Rajput

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for five years now. The adorable couple has time and again declared their love for each other on social media. In a chat show, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the first thing he ever asked his wife Mira Rajput. In fact, Mira also shared her experience of meeting Shahid for the first time.

The first thing Shahid asked his wife Mira

The first thing Shahid Kapoor had asked her was, why would she want to marry someone who is so older than her?. Mira Kapoor said that she had responded with her own question by asking why would he want to marry someone who is so younger than her. Mira further said that it was not their first meeting.

In an Instagram story, once she revealed that the first time she saw Shahid Kapoor was when she was 16 years old. As their families are associated with Radha Soami Satsang Beas, they had gone with their parents to attend a Sufi concert. However, it was in the year 2014 that they met with a thought of a wedding in mind, for the first time.

About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have been giving couple goals ever since they made their first public appearance together. Despite their huge age difference, the adorable lovebirds have been going strong since the year 2014 when they first met. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor tied the knot on July 7 in the year 2015. On August 26, 2016, the two became proud parents to elder daughter Misha. Later, on September 5, 2018, the duo again became parents to a toddler, Zain Kapoor.

On the work front

Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the much-anticipated movie titled Jersey. The film is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name, which was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version gained an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. The Hindi remake will see the father-son duo of Pankaj and Shahid sharing screen space together. Moreover, the shooting of the film has currently been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

