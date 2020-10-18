Shahid Kapoor Wraps Uttarakhand Schedule Of 'Jersey' Shoot, Thanks State Govt

Shahid Kapoor, who had resumed filming for his upcoming sports drama Jersey in Uttarakhand after the COVID-19 lockdown, has now finished the shooting schedule in the northern India state. The actor had been under self-isolation with his family in Mumbai and Chandigarh since March earlier this year. Shahid Kapoor on Sunday said he has finished the Uttarakhand shooting schedule for his sports drama Jersey, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

Shahid took to Twitter to announce the schedule wrap and expressed his gratitude towards the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shahid has previously shot for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Kabir Singh in Uttarakhand.

"It's a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state", the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

In August, the Uttarakhand government had relaxed norms for shooting films in the state by removing the upper limit on the number of crew members for outdoor shoots and raising the limit for indoor shoots. Shahid, who plays a cricketer in Jersey, started filming the movie in the hill state last month. He had also expressed his excitement to begin filming for Jersey through his Instagram handle with a video of his practice session.

Have a look:

About Jersey

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead, is directing the Hindi version. Jersey, also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

What's next for Shahid Kapoor?

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will feature on the silver screen next in Jersey after more than a year of a hiatus. The actor will reportedly embark upon the OTT journey soon joining the likes of actors Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others. He is also believed to have signed an OTT series which will be helmed by The Family Man fame director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

(with PTI inputs)

