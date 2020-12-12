Shahid Kapoor's actions after return doesn't please Mira; she calls it 'long distance'

COVID-19 has even made couples of Bollywood practice ‘social distancing’ and ‘long distance’ relationship. Previously, Ayushmmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap had quipped about having a Karwa Chauth on FaceTime despite being in the same city. Mira Rajput had a different grouse, and termed it as a ‘long distance’ relationship despite being in the same home as husband Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput is unhappy courtesy Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor had been shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh and finally came home after completing the schedule. However, his return did not please Mira. She seemed to be unhappy over Shahid being busy with the phone, and wrote that the ‘crush’ was home, but they were still in ‘long distance’.

Sharing the same picture again in black and white, she once again felt ‘left out’, and wrote even his sweatshirt was 'more loved' than her.

Recently, Mira Rajput had quipped over the restricted number of guests at weddings in the COVID era, with a throwback snap from their wedding. She joked that they had kept 50 guests way back five years ago.

Shahid Kapoor on professional front

Shahid Kapoor is yet to be seen on the big screen again, after his career’s biggest hit with Kabir Singh in 2019. His film Jersey had been gearing up for release in August this year. However, the release has been pushed due to COVID-19.

Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in the movie, which is the remake of Nani-starrer Telugu film of the same name. The actor frequently drops pictures and videos from his practice sessions.

