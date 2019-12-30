Shahid Kapoor's Best Songs That Will Make You Love Him Even More

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Ishq Vishq (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Shahid Kapoor’s movies have gone through many ups and downs, but the songs he has featured in have always been a hit. From shaking a leg to romancing on his songs, people have always loved Shahid Kapoor’s songs. Here are some of the best Shahid Kapoor songs-

Shahid Kapoor best songs

Mauja Hi Mauja

Mauja Hi Mauja is from the movie Jab We Met (2007). The song features Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing to great Punjabi music. It is sung by Mika Singh. Mauja Hi Mauja is still played by many when in a mood to groove.

Dhan Te Nan

Dhan Te Nan is from the movie Kaminey: The Scoundrels (2009). The song features Shahid Kapoor going crazy on the good music in a club. Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani have sung this song. Dhan Te Nan is a very energetic song.

Bakhuda Tumhi Ho

Bakhuda Tumhi Ho is from the movie Kismat Konnection (2008). The song features Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan, roaming on the streets, enjoying each other’s company. The song is sung by Atif Aslam and Alka Yagnik. It is a love song and is very soothing to the ears.

Chitta Ve

Chitta Ve is from the movie Udta Punjab (2016). The song features Shahid Kapoor performing on the stage will full energy, under the influence of drugs. The song is sung by Shahid Mallya, Babu Haabi, and Bhanu Pratap. Chitta Ve was one of the most popular songs of the year.

Tum Se Hi

Tum Se Hi is from the movie Jab We Met (2007). The song features Shahid Kapoor in a very happy mood, playing guitar and dancing under the rain as he realizes his love for Geet. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan. The song has beautiful lyrics and has to power to make anyone feel as if they are in love.

Bekhayali

Bekhayali is the most recent songs featuring Shahid Kapoor. The song is from the movie Kabir Singh (2019). The song features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani roaming together as they are in love with each other. It is sung by Sachet Tandon. Bekhayali received immense love from the audience and is amongst the top songs of the year.

