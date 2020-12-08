Shahid Kapoor's shooting for 'Jersey' halted in Chandigarh due to ongoing farmer's protest

Actor Shahid Kapoor and the makers of his upcoming sports drama Jersey had carefully charted out the final schedule before heading out to Chandigarh on November 20. The team was to film a major portion of the film in Chandigarh before making its way to Kasauli and Dehradun.

The shooting of the film Jersey in Chandigarh gets affected

However, with the farmers' protests at its peak in Punjab and Haryana, director Gowtam Tinnanuri and the makers have had to put off the Chandigarh schedule which has created a major problem for the entire unit. A source close to the film told Mid-Day that days into the shoot in Chandigarh, the makers felt that it would be difficult to pull off the remaining shoot amid the current scenario.

Read: Shahid Kapoor Wishes Mother Neelima Azim On Her Birthday; Mira Rajput Shares Pictures

Read: Shahid Kapoor 'feels Amazing' After Visiting Mohali Stadium While Shooting For 'Jersey'

In order to save their time, the source revealed that the entire team quickly changed their plan and headed to Dehradun last week. Shahid, Mrunal Thakur, and the cast will film certain portions in the Uttarakhand capital over the next few days and will return to Chandigarh for the last leg of the shoot once things get cool and calm in the city.

At last, the source claimed that the film’s unit has shot the major portions in Uttrakhand and is left with just three days' work in the city. The drama, an official adaptation of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name, will see Kapoor play a retired cricketer who strives to make a comeback.

Earlier, the actor felt nostalgic after he visited the Mohali stadium to shoot for the last portions of the film. The Kabir Singh actor shared a picture of the entire empty stadium on his Instagram story and expressed his excitement to be back on the pitch after approximately one year.

In the story, Shahid showed the cricket ground of the Mohali stadium in Chandigarh and wrote, “Back after a year. Mohali cricket stadium….Feels amazing.” Though the film has officially wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film, yet going by the picture it seems that the actor is back to shoot some leftover scenes for the film which eventually was left in between in February due to the unprecedented coronavirus lockdown.

Read: Shahid Kapoor Has Brought Back His 'Kabir Singh Vibes' In His Latest Instagram Post

Read: Young Arijit Singh Behind Shahid Kapoor Makes Fans Nostalgic; Another Name Hogs Limelight

(Image credit: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.