Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Offer Condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra offered their condolences.

sushant singh rajput's suicide

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has jolted the film fraternity. The loss of the young actor has left his friends and fans in shock. As the news started developing, Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor and Sona Mohapatra have expressed their grief over the situation and taken to their social media handles to offer condolences to the family and friends of the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai earlier on Sunday. The actor was 34-year-old.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and expressed his deepest condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Sahid tweeted saying that he is shocked to hear the news about the Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Shahid further said that he is still finding it hard to absorb the tragic news. Shahid's wife, Mira Kapoor also expressed her shock about the tragic loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

sushant singh rajput's suicide sushant singh rajput dead

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra also tweeted about the actor's death. She expressed her deepest condolences for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Moreover, she raised awareness about depression and urged people to seek help as life has a lot to offer.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan too expressed his grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The career of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television drama series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows, and later he was the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta. Post Pavitra Rishta, he went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a success and he won an award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, he had shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in Chhichore, a multicast film, in which Sushant was the male lead. Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in Drive, which was released directly on Netflix.

Sushant shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in Drive. The movie released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor had an upcoming film release, Dil Bechara. The movie is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

