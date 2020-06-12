Shahid Kapoor Gets Mira Kapoor's Approval As He Makes Pasta After Five Years; See Post

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been indulging in cooking. The latest one to join the bandwagon is actor Shahid Kapoor. Recently, his wife, Mira Kapoor took to social media to reveal her husband’s latest creation in the kitchen.

Shahid Kapoor dons the chef hat for Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor recently took to social media to reveal how her husband, Shahid Kapoor has entered the kitchen. She shared a picture of a plate of pasta that looked too delicious. She also mentioned how it is the first time that Shahid Kapoor has entered the kitchen in almost five years. She further wrote, “The Husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this is by far the best pasta I’ve eaten”.

Take a look at Mira Kapoor's post here:

(Image Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram)

However, it is not just Shahid Kapoor who has taken to cooking. A while ago, even Mira Kapoor shared a picture of a decadent chocolate cake decorated with mangoes. She had revealed that she was short on cherries and hence, opted for the mangoes as a topping on her chocolate cake.

Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans back in 2015 when he tied the knot to Mira Kapoor. Mira Kapoor has no connection to the film industry and is originally from Delhi. The couple were even blessed with two children, Misha and Zain in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Mira Kapoor also shares a close bond with Shahid Kapoor’s parents. Recently, on the occasion of Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur’s birthday, she shared an adorable wish. She further mentioned in the caption, “Happy Birthday Dad. Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are. In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas! To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you”.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s Jersey. The film is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. It is currently in its filming stage and is expected to release this year.

