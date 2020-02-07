Shakira Shares Exciting BTS Video From Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Shakira is currently enjoying the massive love she has been getting from fans after her incredible halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl 2020. Her performance was so spectacular that fans are now performing to Champeta Challenge, a dance that she did while performing during the halftime show. The Colombian singer has since then been sharing all the amazing videos from fans to her highlights on Instagram.

Shakira shares the exciting BTS moments before she went on the Super Bowl stage

Her newest single Me Gusta too has been performing well on the charts. The singer took to Instagram to give her followers a peek into what goes on behind the screen when it comes to putting up a fantastic show. The Hips Don’t Lie singer posted several videos from backstage before and after her performance.

The newest video uploaded by her shows the crew getting ready for the show. The entire crew can be seen checking their instruments and getting into costumes as the technical crew sets up the stage.

Shakira can then be seen getting off the tour bus and heading straight to meet her crew who would then be alongside her for the performance. She can be seen wearing her scarlet red outfit as she greets the members of the crew by shaking hands and even exchanging hugs with a few. The crew, despite training with Shakira for months, were just as enthusiastic and excited. Shakira has also posted a preparation video on her social media accounts.

The singer also shared a backstage video where she can be seen in her golden outfit. Shakira walks in as energetic as ever and the crew greets her with loud cheers and claps. She joins them and calls upon all the members who helped her with the performance. She took the time out to thank them and even called them a very energetic and enthusiastic crew. The crew is touched by this personal thank you speech from the pop diva and gather around for an embrace. They continue hooting and cheering as Shakira leaves and signals them that it is time for the show.

