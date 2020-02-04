Shakira's English-Spanish Dance Playlist That Will Get You 'Addicted' To Her

For over three decades, Shakira has entertained fans all over the world with her Latin-pop hits. The Hips Don’t Lie singer made headlines in 1996 in the Latin charts; however, it was not until her 2001 song Whenever Wherever that she made her way to the top US charts. Check out Shakira's best dance numbers to date.

Hips Don't Lie feat. Wyclef Jean

Hips Don't Lie charted number one on Billboard in multiple countries. The dance hit is a song by Shakira, featuring Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean for Shakira's seventh studio album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2. The song was released in 2008. Post its release, Hips Don't Lie earned generally favourable reviews from music critics. It received several accolades, including a People's Choice Award, an MTV Latin America Video Music Award, and an MTV Video Music Award.

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

Waka Waka is a hit dance number by Shakira released in 2010. The song was released as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was held in South Africa. Waka Waka peaked at number 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later the song was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Shakira is seen motivating the football team as she groves on the song.

Whenever Whenever

Whenever Whenever is one of the best Shakira's dance songs that sold over 13 million copies and spawned the international number-one singles. It was released on August 27, 2001, by Epic Records as the lead single from the album. The song became her breakthrough hit in the United States, peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Can't Remember to Forget You" feat. Rihanna

Can't Remember to Forget You is Shaikra's dance song featuring Work Work singer Rihanna. The song also has a solo Spanish-language version, titled Nunca Me Acuerdo de Olvidarte, released on January 24, 2014. On the commercial grounds, the single fared well, peaking at 11 in the United Kingdom. The song also peaked within the top 11 of Spain, France, Germany and Switzerland.

She Wolf

She Wolf is Shakira's eighth studio album. It was released on October 9, 2009, by Epic Records and Sony Music Latin. It grabbed number fifteen on the Billboard 200. The dance hit sold over 2 million copies worldwide since its release.

