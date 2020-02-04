Shakira's Net Worth And The Price Of Her Boots Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

For over three decades, Shakira has entertained fans all over the world with her Latin-pop hits. The Hips Don’t Lie singer made headlines in 1996 in the Latin charts; however, it was not until her 2001 song Whenever Wherever that she made her way to the top US charts. In 2006, her hit single Hips Don’t Lie was introduced to the public and she gained the number spot on the US Charts. Since then she has produced songs which have been a fan favourite for a long time.

Shakira's Superbowl boots cost a fortune

Shakira's latest appearance during the Super Bowl gained more attention due to her bedazzled boots. According to some websites, her boots cost an approximate $20,000.

The singer last released her album in 2017 titled El Dorado; however, she often keeps bringing up new singles with her latest being Me Gusta. This new single by her made fans believe that a new album from her is on the way. Over the years, Shakira has travelled the world performing on several tours and has also gone on to win several awards and also a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shakira was also a judge on seasons 4 and 6 of The Voice in 2013 and 2014 where she earned an estimated $12 million, which is ₹85,38,42,000. She also lent her voice to the film Zootopia and produced the original score for the film. According to several media websites and portals, Shakira has an estimated net worth of $300 million which converts to ₹21,34,15,50,000. According to a news portal, Shakira mainly earns from her record sales and touring. Her salary on the voice as a judge too plays a major part in her net worth.

It is rumoured by several media portals that Shakira has garnered at least $2 million for each of her album releases. Her most lucrative and famous album was her 2005 release, Oral Fixations Vol1 and 2 which earned her a record sale of $8 million. She currently was seen performing for the halftime show at Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez. She garnered massive praise from prominent celebrities for her performance.

