Shakti Kapoor Steps Out To Buy Liquor And Fans Are Left In Splits; Watch Video

Shakti Kapoor recently took to Instagram to upload a fun video of himself. The veteran actor can be seen holding a red drum over his head and wearing a mask. As the actor is walking outside, someone was heard asking the actor as to exactly where he is going, to which Shakti Kapoor responds by saying that he is going to buy liquor and walks away.

Also Read | Do you know Shakti Kapoor's name was spelt as 'Thakti Kapoor' in 'Andaz Apna Apna'?

'Pure society ke liye lekar aana'

The actor recently posted a video of himself running errands on his Instagram profile. The video that has now gone viral shows the actor holding a red drum and going outside his society. As the actor is about to leave, one of the society members ask Shaki Kapoor - "Kaha ja rahe ho? (Where are you going?)", to which he responds, "Daru lene ja raha hu! (I am going to get liquor)". The camera then shows the actor leave and pans back to the person who is recording and asking the question.

The society member then responds with "Pure society ke liye lekar aana (Bring it for the entire society)", and then laughs heartily. Though this video looks staged, it has made many fans smile. Many people responded to the video with a range of emojis. Many of the fans also commented that the actor should bring some liquor for them as well.

Pic Credit: Shakti Kapoor's Instagram

Shakti Kapoor, who is also following the rules of lockdown by staying indoors, rarely posts anything on social media. Before this, he posted a long video talking about the COVID-19 crisis. The actor said he wanted to return to his original home and that India seemed to be fighting the pandemic well.

The actor seemed upset about how people couldn't go back home and also mentioned that it didn't matter if people were rich or poor, everyone was stuck somewhere with some problem. He ended the video saying that he was healthy and safe and was hoping that everyone was taking preventative measures against the virus.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's dad Shakti Kapoor popularly known for these villain roles

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's dad Shakti Kapoor has appeared in these cult comedy movies

Also Read | Shakti Kapoor pens heartwarming song ‘Mujhe Ghar Hain Jaana’ for migrant workers

Promo Pic Credit: Shakti Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.