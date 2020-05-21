Shakti Kapoor Pens Heartwarming Song ‘Mujhe Ghar Hain Jaana’ For Migrant Workers

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has been affecting the lives of migrant workers who are struggling to go back home. Many Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood have come forward to offer their help to get these workers back to their hometowns. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has now composed a song and dedicated to migrant workers. Read further ahead to know more details:

Shakti Kapoor composes a song for migrant workers

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently took to social media to share a song that he has composed. Titled Mujhe Ghar Hain Jaana, the song is dedicated to the thousands of migrant workers who are struggling to find their way back to their hometowns. It is a musical take depicting the feelings and emotions of migrant workers longing to get back to their homes.

Shakti Kapoor starts by saying, “Ha, mujhe ghar jaana hai. Mujhe apne ghar jaana hai. Mujhe apne gaav jaana hai”. He also mentioned in the caption how he hopes that everyone across the country is staying safe and is indoors during this time.

Shakti Kapoor also added in the video how India has been fighting against the coronavirus. He even lauded India’s efforts in this battle against the COVID-19. He also added that during this time, everyone wants to go to their homes, be it rich or poor. Shakti Kapoor talked about the Indians who are stuck in various parts of the world. The actor also added that he is heartbroken looking at the current situation of migrant workers where they are leaving for their homes on foot.

Check out Shakti Kapoor’s song, 'Mujhe Ghar Hain Jaana' here:

Last month, Shakti Kapoor had stepped out of his house after a long time for medicines. He revealed that he had a shocking experience as he saw the empty streets. Shakti Kapoor had revealed how he had spotted a woman outside a temple who asked him for money.

When the woman recognised Shakti Kapoor, she even asked him to join her to eat. She also explained to the veteran actor how people had been dropping food but did not give any money for her other needs. Shakti Kapoor further revealed how the kind woman’s offer brought tears into his eyes.

Shakti Kapoor is currently quarantining with his family and has been urging fans to stay safe and indoors during this testing time. Even her daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor has been urging fans to stay safe and inside their homes.

