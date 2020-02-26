Shakti Mohan Has Appeared In THESE Popular Music Videos | WATCH

Shakti Mohan is one of the best dancers in India, who is also a well-known television personality. She owns her own dance brand called 'Nritya Shakti'. Shakti is the younger sister of popular Bollywood singer, Neeti Mohan and an older sister of the dancer and actress, Mukti Mohan. Here are all the music videos that Shakti Mohan has been a part of. Read ahead to know more-

Shakti Mohan has appeared in these music videos

Kanha Re

Kanha Re is an official music video by T-Series. The Raag based composition is sung by Neeti Mohan. The video features Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan.

Akh Lad Jaave Nritya Jam

Akh Lad Jaave Nritya Jam is an official T-Series video. It is the dance cover of the popular song, Akh Lad Jaave from the movie, Loveyatri. The video features Shakti Mohan and Poppin’ John in great choreography.

Akhri Baar

Akhri Baar is an official T-Series video. The song is sung by Palash Muchhal, and the music of the song is given by him too. The video features Shakti Mohan and Parth Samthaan.

The Chamiya Song

The Chamiya Song is an official video by Songfest India. The song is sung by DJ Bravo, Gaurav Dagaonkar and Rimi Nique. The video features Shakti Mohan, DJ Bravo, Gaurav Dagaonkar and Rimi Nique along with 4 most loved influencers Gima Ashi, Zaid Darbar, Shayan Siddiqui and Aliya Hamidi.

About Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan is originally from Delhi but, has lived in Mumbai almost all of her adult life. She started her career as the winner of season 2 of Zee TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance. She was also a contestant and finalist on the show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. She moved forward to become a judge and mentor in the dance competition reality show called Dance Plus for Seasons 1-4.

