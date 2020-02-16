Shakti Mohan Has Been A Part Of THESE Popular Dance Reality Shows; Read

Shakti Mohan is one of the best dancers in India and a television personality. She owns her own dance brand called Nritya Shakti. She is the younger sister of the very popular singer, Neeti Mohan and an older sister of the dancer and actress, Mukti Mohan. Here are all the dance reality shows that Shakti Mohan has been a part of. Read ahead to know more-

Dance reality shows that Shakti Mohan has been a part of

Dance India Dance (season 2)

Dance India Dance, commonly known as D.I.D. is and an Indian dance competition reality television series that airs on Zee TV, created and produced by Essel Vision Productions. The second season of the show was started on December 18, 2009. This season was also hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Saumya Tandon.

Mithun Chakraborty was the Grand Master (head judge) of the show, and Remo D’Souza, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapoor were the three Masters. Shakti Mohan, who was a part of Terrance Ki Toli won the second season of D.I.D. and received fame and recognition from thereon.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (season 7)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a reality television dance show that airs on Colors. In the show, celebrities perform various dances together with professional dance partners. The show's format is taken from the Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC One. Shakti Mohan was a part of the seventh season of the J.D.J. That season was judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Remo D'Souza.

It was hosted by Ranvir Shorey and Drashti Dhami who was later replaced by Manish Paul. Shakti placed as the second runner-up on the show.

Dance Plus

Dance Plus is a reality television dance series that airs on STAR Plus. The series was hosted by Raghav Juyal and had Remo D'Souza as the Super Judge. Dharmesh Yelande, Sumeet Nagdev, and Shakti Mohan were the mentors of the show.

V Company won the season, who was from Dharmesh’s team. V Company specialised in Hip-Hop and freestyle dancing. Shakti Mohan was a part of Dance Plus for four continuous seasons. Shakti, however, is not a part of the Dance Plus 5 cast.

