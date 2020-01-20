Shakti Mohan's Love For Pastels Is Quite Evident In These Instagram Posts

Shakti Mohan has been setting the internet on fire with her blazing dance moves through her YouTube channel. Shakti started her career in the entertainment industry by winning the second season of a dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then, the dancer has been treating her fans with several acting and dance performances. She gained a lot of popularity from her superhit television show like Dil Dosti Dance.

Apart from treating her fans with good performances, Shakti Mohan keeps sharing her daily life on social media to keep her well-wishers happy. The D3 actor's social media is filled with her flawless pictures. Her fashion sense has always been on point, which is inspiring for many fashion lovers. Here are some of the amazing pastel outfits sported by the dancer that one can take fashion inspiration from.

Pastel Lehenga:

Shakti was seen sporting a pretty pastel lehenga paired with an embellished choli. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for a sleek pulled back bun. She completed her look with some chunky traditional jewellery.

Also Read | Shakti Mohan's Journey From 'Dance India Dance' To 'Padmaavat' | All You Need To Know

Pretty pink mini-dress:

Shakti opted for a pretty pastel pink mini dress paired with a nude studded stiletto. She opted for a side-swept cascading curls updo. She completed her look with minimal blush pink makeup and nude lips.

Little bit of shine:

Shakti was seen donning a pastel pink co-ord set. She opted for a ruffle skirt paired with an embellished crop top. Shakti opted for a peach makeup look with nude lips. She completed her look with side-swept sleek hairdo and delicate diamond dangle earrings.

Also Read | Shakti Mohan's Dance Routines For You To Take Inspiration From

Other pastel looks by the choreographer:

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Is One Of The Finest Actors Today, Says Dancer Shakti Mohan

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Judges: Why Is Shakti Mohan Not On The Dance Reality Show?

Image Courtesy: Shakti Mohan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.