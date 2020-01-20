Shakti Mohan Makes Her Basic Cropped Hair Go All Bold With Indian Wears, See Pics

Shakti Mohan is an established choreographer in Bollywood. The dancer will soon be seen choreographing and dancing alongside Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming film Shamshera. Since the start of her journey from being a contestant for a dance-reality show to being a part of the judges panel of a leading dance reality show, Shakti Mohan has proved her hard work and dedication. Shakti is also widely adored for her style statements and there have been many times when she has taken the internet by storm with her looks. Here are a few of her looks in which she has paired her cropped hair with Indian wear.

In the picture below, Shakti Mohan is captured while dancing. She is seen wearing a golden lehenga paired with a full-sleeves blouse. Her cropped hair is perfectly straight with partly braided. Keeping her jewellery minimal, she went for a pair of chandelier earrings.

The 34-year-old dancer opted for an Indian outfit for an episode of the show she was judging then. She looked stunning in the light peach colour lehenga with a cold-shoulder blouse. She made a small bun of her cropped hair with a side braid. A pair of chandelier earrings completed her look for the episode.

Not only lehengas, but Shakti Mohan's fans have also adored her saree look. For another episode of her show, she donned a desi look in a peach saree with a heavily embroidered border. She also went for a pair of big size dangler earrings with it.

Shakti Mohan has flaunted and highlighted her Indian wardrobe in her numerous social media posts. In the below picture, Shakti posed for a family picture. She is wearing a yellow angrakha kurti. She complimented her outfit with a pair of black jhumkas.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Shakti Mohan Instagram*)

