Shakti Mohan's Dance Routines For You To Take Inspiration From

Shakti Mohan is one of the most followed celebrity dancers in the country. She keeps her fans updated with different dance videos. Here are five videos of her from which you can learn and show off your skills.

Shakti Mohan's dance videos to learn from:

1. Who Is Who Challenge

Here Shakti Mohan can be seen dancing with the famous Phillip Chbeeb. The idea of this challenge is to confuse the viewer and have them wondering which body part belongs to whom. The routine is not very easy to pull off and requires a great amount of synchronization and methodology. In the caption for the post, she has praise Phillip’s moves as well. Have a look at the post here.

2. Break Leg Challenge

Shakti Mohan can be seen doing the Masala Bhangra in this video. She can be seen performing with Sarina Jain. The duo can be seen dancing in traditional clothes. The dance routine is basically a remade version of the typical Bhangra dance. They can also be seen tutting in some parts of the video.

3. The Pajama dance

Shakti Mohan can be seen doing an easy dance routine in this video. She is dancing on the song Piya Piya with her girl pals. She has also written in the caption how this one has come from a Friday night plan. This one can be learnt without much hassle. Have a look at the video here.

4. The beach dance

Shakti Mohan can be seen dancing with her sister Mukti Mohan and Alisha Singh in this video. The trio is dancing on the famous song Senorita. They are dancing at a beach in the Maldives as mentioned by her in the caption. The routine has been pulled off with utmost grace and poise. Have a look at the dance video here.

5. The Bad Guy routine

Shakti Mohan can be seen dancing with the famous Sir Charles in this video. She has expressed her delight over working with him in the caption for the post. The dance routine put up requires flexibility and fast movements. They are dancing on the song Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. Have a look at the video here.

Image Courtesy: Shakti Mohan Instagram

