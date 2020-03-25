Shakti Mohan Is Fit And Flexible And These Pictures Are Proof

Shakti Mohan, one of the finest dancers, has been a part of some of the most popular dance reality TV shows including Dance India Dance (Season 2), Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (Season 7) and Dance Plus. She surely impresses her fans with her exceptional skills and fashion sense and style. She rose to prominence after winning Season 2 of TV show Dance India Dance and since then there has been no turning back for the dancer.

Apart from that, she is also a social media buff and keeps her fans updated through her Instagram handle by sharing some throwback pictures, fun videos and some of her dance steps or moves that are super flexible. With all that said now, here are some of the pictures of Shakti Mohan that prove her super flexible physique. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan Has Been A Part Of THESE Popular Dance Reality Shows; Read

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan Knows How To Slay The Thigh-high Slit Like A Pro; See Pics

Shakti Mohan is fit and flexible; these pics are proof

Shakti Mohan is often spotted posing in some dance moves that are not meant for everyone. Shakti Mohan can be seen posing in a challenging dance move with her legs and hands super stretched. She opted for pulled back hair with mid-partition and a nose piece. She posted this picture for the announcement of the Movement & Performance Conservatory.

One of the most popular and favourite dance moves of Shakti Mohan is the ''full spilt''. The dancer recently launched the web series titled Break A Leg. She kickstarted the second season and shared a sneak peek into her latest season. Mohan can be seen posing in ''full splits'' and ''leg-raises'' effortlessly in green boot heels and all-green outfit. Check out the pictures:

This is not the only time she has shown how flexible her body is. She also posed with her leg super stretched during a vacation and various other poses like ''upside-down'' and many more. Here are the times when she proved about her super flexible body.

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan Knows How To Rock In Metallic Outfits, See Pics

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan Grooving With Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Is A Treat To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.