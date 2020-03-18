Shakti Mohan Knows How To Rock In Metallic Outfits, See Pics

Apart from being an extraordinary dancer, Shakti Mohan always impresses her fans with her fashion sense. She is also quite active on her social media handle, as she keeps updating her fans with all the stunning looks. And these pictures of Shakti Mohan on her Instagram handle is proof that she is in love with metallic outfits. See her pics below.

Shakti Mohan sported a unicorn coloured metallic joggers and jacket and a white tube top. The dancer completed the look with wavy hair, dangler earrings, dewy makeup and white sneakers.

Shakti Mohan opted for a green metallic sequenced mini dress. She completed the look with curly hair, bright makeup, and a pair of heels. Check out the picture here.

Shakti Mohan sported a beige metallic jumpsuit. The singer looked stunning as she posed opting for straight hair, bold makeup and a pair of high heels. Check out the picture here below.

Shakti Mohan donned a beige coloured metallic mini dress with straps. She looked ravishing as she opted for a messy hairdo, bold makeup and dangler earrings. Check out the picture below.

Shakti Mohan sported a golden coloured metallic gown. The gown had golden shimmery lines with a choker neckline. She completed the look as she opted for a curly hairdo, bright makeup and dangler earrings. Check out the picture below.

