Shakti Mohan Grooving With Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Is A Treat To Watch

Shakti Mohan has amazed many with her stunning dance performances. She currently has more than 7 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. Often, Shakti would be seen breaking a leg with several Bollywood celebrities and has uploaded the same on her Instagram handle. Check out her dance videos with celebs and read to know more.

Shakti Mohan grooving with celebs

On the occasion of Holi, Shakti Mohan uploaded a video in which she was seen dancing with Aparshakti Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. They performed a freestyle Bhangra to the beats of dhol.

Shakti Mohan was seen shaking a leg with popular actor Javed Jaffrey. The Dhamaal star visited her studio and greeted others there. In the video, a small glimpse of them dancing on Gungroo song from War can be seen. Shakti mentioned that she was inspired by Javed from the time he was a judge on the dance show Boogie Woogie.

Bala challenge from the movie Housefull 4 took over the internet in 2019. Shakti Mohan was seen doing the same as she danced on the song with Vishal Dadlani and Neeti Mohan. They were seen doing the popular hook step from Bala track.

In the video below she is seen dancing with Hrithik Roshan. The two performed on You Are My Soniya song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Shakti even confessed her love for the Krrish actor who then hugged her.

Shakti Mohan danced with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more. The dancer posted the videos and expressed her feelings too. Take a look at a few of them.

