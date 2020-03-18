Shakti Mohan Knows How To Slay The Thigh-high Slit Like A Pro; See Pics

In the fashion industry, trends seem to change every single minute and even the most unusual things make headlines, The latest trend that seems to be dominating is the thigh-high slit gowns and dancer & choreographer Shakti Mohan has been spotted recently in one such outfit. One can learn to make a statement in thigh-high slits by taking cue from Shakti Mohan. Here are Shakti Mohan's photos in thigh-high slits:

Shakti Mohan knows how to rock in high slit gowns like a pro, see pictures

Be it a casual avatar or a bold red carpet look, Mohan exactly knows how to slay a thigh-high slit every time. In this picture, she can be seen donning a red wine coloured thigh-high slit gown that is strapless. The pulled-back hairdo and the neckpiece completed her overall look. Check out the picture shared by her:

Apart from being an incredible dancer and actor, Shakti Mohan is truly a fashionista. The actor knows how to mix comfort with style very well. She can be seen sporting a bright red embellished thigh-high slit gown along with bold makeup and bright lip shade.

Steal this look of Shakti Mohan in bright yellow thigh-high slit gown. The outfit is a perfect combination of elegance and chic. She can be seen wearing minimalistic makeup and nude lip colour. She completed her look with wavy hairdo and opted for transparent heels.

