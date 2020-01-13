Ranbir Kapoor Is One Of The Finest Actors Today, Says Dancer Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan, the dancer and choreographer, shared her excitement on working with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Shamshera. Shakti will be choreographing a dance with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. She said that it was a dream come true for her.

Shakti Mohan shares her excitement

Shakti Mohan, in an interview with IANS, shared that she always had a wish to work with Ranbir Kapoor when it comes to all the actors in Bollywood. She also shared that she believes that Ranbir is one of the finest that Bollywood has to offer right now. Mohan talked about how the film Shamshera releases later in 2020 and that she is looking forward to it. The choreographer also added that God is kind to her and that her wishes are now coming true.

Shakti Mohan had also choreographed the song Nainowaale Ne, which is a song from the movie Padmaavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She shared that working in the Deepika Padukone starrer was also a special experience. The dancer shared her wish to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the dance and the music in his movies are so beautiful. She further shared that when she got the call from him, she was on cloud nine.

Mohan also wants to work with Madhuri Dixit and Hrithik Roshan and called them inspirations of her growing-up years. When asked about her favourite song of Madhuri, the dancer claimed that it was an unfair question. But if she had to point out at one, it would Chane Ke Khet Me from Anjaam.

The choreographer started her career performing in various dance reality shows. She had won the second season of Dance India Dance. She has worked with Remo D'Souza and Prabhu Deva and has also appeared in songs like Tees Maar Khan, Aa Re Pritam Pyaare, and Amma Dekh. She also became a judge for the show Dance Plus.

