Check Out Shakti Mohan's Throwback Picture Of Dancing Her Heart Out At A Wedding; See

Well known television performer, Shakti Mohan never fails to amaze her fans with her dance moves. She is an inspiration to many as her style is also that attracts them. Be it Indian or western wear, she manages to slay in all styles.

Just like her style of dance, her style of dressing is always killer, which makes her dance moves, even more, attractive. Her Instagram is filled with her dance videos and posts, where you will see her flaunt her moves and different outfits.

She began her beautiful journey by winning the title of Dance India Dance season 2. Afterward, she was considered as a strong contender of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014 and was one of the finalists on the show. Fans have also seen Shakti Mohan being a captain of Dance Plus from 2015 to 2019.

Read: Shakti Mohan Has Appeared In THESE Popular Music Videos | WATCH

This throwback picture of Shakti Mohan will make you excited for your best friend's wedding

Shakti Mohan is a fashionista that styles herself perfectly for all social events. If you want to get style tips from her to dress for a wedding occasion, just have a look at the below throwback picture:

You can see Shakti Mohan bewitching her killer "Thumka dance". She is wearing a beautiful golden lehenga with the huge golden earring and enjoying her friend’s wedding with her dance moves. She captioned the post as "Life be like-"

Read: Shakti Mohan Has Choreographed THESE Bollywood Songs; Check Out The List

Read: Shakti Mohan Has Been A Part Of These Popular Bollywood Songs | Watch

Have a look at a few of her dance moves that you can copy for your friend's sangeet

Read: Shakti Mohan's Most Cherished Moment With Her Childhood Idol Javed Jaffrey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.