Shaktimaan Quiz: Celebrate Mukesh Khanna’s Birthday By Solving These Questions

Shaktimaan is a superhero television show that aired on DD 1. Producer Mukesh Khanna played the role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego. Shaktimaan was depicted as a human who had attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water. On the occasion of Mukesh Khanna's birthday, here is a Shaktimaan quiz.

Shaktimaan quiz

1. What is the name of the alter ego of Shaktimaan?

Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri

Gangadhar Pandit

Gangadhar Mayadhar Shastri

Gangadhar Mayadhar Vidhyadhar Omkarnath Shastri

2. How does Shaktimaan become a superhuman?

By meditation

By five elements of nature

By meditation and five elements of nature

By magic

3. What is the profession of Shaktimaan’s alter ego?

Photographer

Nature Photographer

Wildlife photographer

Newspaper Photographer

4. What is the name of the reporter who loves Shaktimaan?

Geeta Vishwas

Sunita Vishwas

Geeta Kumari

Sunita Geeta

5. What is the pledge of Shaktimaan?

To eradicate corruption from society

To help the people of society

To fight the evil

To finish corruption and injustice in society

6. What is the name of Shaktimaan’s enemy?

Gangadhar

Vishwas

Tamraj Kilvish

Geeta Vishwas

7. Which values does Shaktimaan follow?

Morals and ethical values of truth

Non-Violence

Values mentioned in Holy book of Bhagavad Gita

All of the above

8. Who gives Shaktimaan his heroic name?

Pandit Gangadhar

Mahaguru

Geeta Vishwas

Dr.Jaikaal

9. Who is Shaktimaan?

Reincarnation of Lord Shiva

Reincarnation of Lord Vishnu’

Reincarnation of Shri Satya

Reincarnation of Lord Ganesh

10. How does Shaktimaan transport himself from one place to another?

By swirling with his one hand up in the air

By running and flying in the air

By flying in the air

By disappearing magically

Shaktimaan quiz- answers

1. What is the name of the alter ego of Shaktimaan?

Answer- Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri

2. How does Shaktimaan become a superhuman?

Answer-By meditation and five elements of nature

3. What is the profession of Shaktimaan’s alter ego?

Answer-Newspaper Photographer

4. What is the name of the reporter who loves Shaktimaan?

Answer-Geeta Vishwas

5. What is the pledge of Shaktimaan?

Answer-To finish corruption and injustice in society

6. What is the name of Shaktimaan’s enemy?

Answer-Tamraj Kilvish

7. Which values does Shaktimaan follow?

Answer- All of the above

8. Who gives Shaktimaan his heroic name?

Answer- Geeta Vishwas

9. Who is Shaktimaan?

Answer-Reincarnation of Shri Satya

10. How does Shaktimaan transport himself from one place to another?

Answer- By flying in the air

Picture Courtesy: Still from Shaktimaan

