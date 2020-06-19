Shaktimaan Quiz: Celebrate Mukesh Khanna’s Birthday By Solving These Questions

Quick links:
Shaktimaan is a superhero television show that aired on DD 1. Producer Mukesh Khanna played the role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego. Shaktimaan was depicted as a human who had attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water. On the occasion of Mukesh Khanna's birthday, here is a Shaktimaan quiz.
1. What is the name of the alter ego of Shaktimaan?
2. How does Shaktimaan become a superhuman?
3. What is the profession of Shaktimaan’s alter ego?
4. What is the name of the reporter who loves Shaktimaan?
5. What is the pledge of Shaktimaan?
6. What is the name of Shaktimaan’s enemy?
7. Which values does Shaktimaan follow?
8. Who gives Shaktimaan his heroic name?
9. Who is Shaktimaan?
10. How does Shaktimaan transport himself from one place to another?
1. What is the name of the alter ego of Shaktimaan?
Answer- Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri
2. How does Shaktimaan become a superhuman?
Answer-By meditation and five elements of nature
3. What is the profession of Shaktimaan’s alter ego?
Answer-Newspaper Photographer
4. What is the name of the reporter who loves Shaktimaan?
Answer-Geeta Vishwas
5. What is the pledge of Shaktimaan?
Answer-To finish corruption and injustice in society
6. What is the name of Shaktimaan’s enemy?
Answer-Tamraj Kilvish
7. Which values does Shaktimaan follow?
Answer- All of the above
8. Who gives Shaktimaan his heroic name?
Answer- Geeta Vishwas
9. Who is Shaktimaan?
Answer-Reincarnation of Shri Satya
10. How does Shaktimaan transport himself from one place to another?
Answer- By flying in the air
