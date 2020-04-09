The Debate
Shaktimaan's Tamraj Kilvish & Voldemort Are Incredibly Similar, Says Netizen & Fans Agree

Television News

Shaktimaan's dangerous villain Tamraj Kilvish and Harry Potter's Voldemort has an uncanny resemblance, as pointed out by a Twitter user. Read to know.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan and Harry Potter series have one thing in common, a super scary and iconic villain. While Shaktimaan fights against the dangerous Tamraj Kilvish, Harry Potter struggles to find his way past the powerful Lord Voldemort. With Shaktimaan being re-telecasted on DD Bharti, a Twitter user named Sagar couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the stories of Tamraj Kilvish and Voldemort. He posted a thread of tweets and they certainly pose a convincing story as other Twitter users are shocked. 

Here are the similarities pointed out between Tamraj Kilvish and Lord Voldemort

Twitter users were shocked and surprised by the pointers and how Tamraj Kilvish and Voldemort are similar. They all added on and shared how there are 7 similarities between Shaktimaan's Tamraj Kilvish and Voldemort and there are 7 Horcruxes in the Harry Potter series. Here are some tweets:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

