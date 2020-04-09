Shaktimaan's Tamraj Kilvish & Voldemort Are Incredibly Similar, Says Netizen & Fans Agree

Shaktimaan and Harry Potter series have one thing in common, a super scary and iconic villain. While Shaktimaan fights against the dangerous Tamraj Kilvish, Harry Potter struggles to find his way past the powerful Lord Voldemort. With Shaktimaan being re-telecasted on DD Bharti, a Twitter user named Sagar couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the stories of Tamraj Kilvish and Voldemort. He posted a thread of tweets and they certainly pose a convincing story as other Twitter users are shocked.

Here are the similarities pointed out between Tamraj Kilvish and Lord Voldemort

The Parallels between Lord Voldemort and Tamraj Kilvish (A Thread) pic.twitter.com/v5VR3H5gL3 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Voldemort was known as the Dark Lord, while ‘Tam’Raj literally translates to Lord of the Dark pic.twitter.com/DF3qOhtqcN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Both Voldemort and Kilvish wore a black robe, had a whitened face and an unusual nose pic.twitter.com/Sb9u00VbBi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Both were destined to be killed by a flying man with magical powers pic.twitter.com/cpKYpLNl7J — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Voldemort killed Harry’s parents and Kilvish killed Shaktiman’s parents pic.twitter.com/hY607voscX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Voldemort and Kilvish previously had different names -Tom Riddle and Vajrabahu- both were brilliant as students pic.twitter.com/IF0Vnr14AD — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Voldemort and Harry Potter studied in the same school. Kilvish and Shaktimaan had the same guru pic.twitter.com/FBl2pC7BVA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Both the characters were first revealed to the world in 1997 pic.twitter.com/M9uh9o7cTs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Twitter users were shocked and surprised by the pointers and how Tamraj Kilvish and Voldemort are similar. They all added on and shared how there are 7 similarities between Shaktimaan's Tamraj Kilvish and Voldemort and there are 7 Horcruxes in the Harry Potter series. Here are some tweets:

Hahaha

Now I know the unknown. Mera jeevan safal hua 😂😂😂😂😂 — Charanraj (@charanrajgolla) April 4, 2020

7 parallels, 7 Horcruxes. — Dipikav (@Dipikav) April 6, 2020

This is the greatest thread ever created. pic.twitter.com/FoB9NNSzlA — Manohar Venkat (@Manohar_Vainkat) April 3, 2020

