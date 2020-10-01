'Shaktimaan' Trilogy To Come To Silver Screen With Avengers-esque Vision

In the 90s, children in India were highly influenced by the superhero of those times, Shaktimaan. The Shaktimaan series was brought back in 2011. But the newer generation was never exposed to the superhero. However, Shaktimaan is now all set to return to the silver screen. The makers of the series have announced that they're producing another version of the superhero but as three films.

Shaktimaan superhero trilogy to hit screen soon

Back in the 90s, Shaktimaan had caught every kids' imagination across the country. Now, India's own indigenous superhero is ready to make a comeback and this time on a bigger screen with a three-part superhero film franchise. A source close to the development said that based on the iconic superhero hero show, the Shaktimaan trilogy is planned to be one of the "biggest sci-fi/fantasy, superhero franchise ever seen in India."

"Shaktimaan is, arguably, the most iconic superhero India has seen, till date," said the source. The makers have decided to take all the efforts possible for the trilogy and bring together everything that is best in terms of planning, casting, mounting, budgets, and sheer feel of the three-part film, on the lines of the Avengers series. There will be a new cast for the character of Shaktimaan and all the other characters around the superhero.

Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Shaktimaan in the original TV show, also produced the show. Talking about the Shaktimaan superhero trilogy, he has joined hands with a production house and has licensed the film adaptation rights. In 2021, the first part will most likely be premiered on the big screen. The film will star a top young star from Bollywood with whom makers are "already in advanced stages of talks."

The original Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna said that it is a dream come true for him. He said, "Shaktimaan was, is and will always be the first Indian superhero, and I also call him the 'super teacher'. I am happy that now, we are coming with a bang. It is an evergreen and extremely contemporary story. In every decade and every century, darkness tries to prevail over light and truth. But ultimately, truth and positivity triumph over."

Khanna mentioned that an entire generation has grown up watching and getting influenced by the Indian superhero Shaktimaan. He has been promising Shaktimaan fans that they would come up with his 2.0 version for quite some years now. "So, I am more than happy and feel extremely responsible towards fans, who have literally grown up with me. I have always said “Vijayee Bhav" to everyone but now, I think I need to say the same to myself. May God be with me," said Khanna with a laugh.

