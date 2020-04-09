Mukesh Khanna Of 'Shaktimaan' Fame Reveals Why The Show Went Off-air Abruptly

Shaktimaan is among the many classic shows that have made a comeback on television. The show started airing on Doordarshan once again alongside other shows like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Circus, etc. However, the actor revealed the real reason why the show went off-air abruptly years ago.

ALSO READ | Nitish Bharadwaj Questions Mukesh Khanna For His Statement Regarding Sonakshi Sinha

Mukesh Khanna reveals why Shaktimaan went off-air

Mukesh Khanna revealed in a recent interview with an entertainment portal as to why Shaktimaan had to be abruptly taken off-air. He added that the makers of the show promised him to get a hike in the fees but did not go ahead with it. He added how this clash with the makers led him to quit the show.

ALSO READ | Mukesh Khanna Confesses He Disliked Watching 'Ramayan' For This Reason

Mukesh Khanna said that once the show was given a prime slot on the channel, the makers promised that his fees would be hiked after 104 episodes. However, the actor’s fees stayed the same even after 350 episodes. He added that the makers of Shaktimaan wanted to go ahead with more episodes.

However, Mukesh Khanna believed that they were “penalising” him for the success of Shaktimaan. He added that when all of his suggestions to hike his fee went down the drain, he left the show. Mukhesh Khanna added that even today many people complain about how Shaktimaan was ended incomplete.

ALSO READ | Mukesh Khanna Takes A Jibe At Ekta Kapoor: "I Can't Let Anyone Murder Shaktimaan"

Mukesh Khanna also spoke about how the team came across the costume and the famous chakra for Shaktimaan. He added that the team had roped in a big designer to sketch out a costume for Shaktimaan. However, the team then developed the design further after discussion.

The actor added that the chakra used by Shaktimaan was inspired by the Anahata chakra. He added that the chakra controlled the vital parts of the body like the heart and lungs. He also said that the team chose to keep it maroon coloured because the colour signified valour.

ALSO READ | Mukesh Khanna Cheers Shaktimaan's Return, Claims Kids Today Need 'maarg Darshan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.