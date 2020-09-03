'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For September 2, 2020: Heer Gets In Trouble

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s episode that aired on September 2, 2020, starts as Kareena stops the kinnars from throwing Soham out. She recalls the time when she was pleading in front of Soumya to save her mother and then swearing to take revenge from her and to make her 'Tarana'. Soham says he heard that Soumya was Kareena’s enemy and says that after Heer was born, Soumya lived and fought for her. Read further ahead.

Soham tells Kareena that Heer is her safe card, and asks if she doesn’t want to bring Heer here. Soham tells Kareena that he will help her win and will bring Heer wherever she wants. In fact, Soham says that he knows Kareena has an old enmity with Mallika also. Then, Kareena claps at him and says that people like Soham are wonderful, as whoever they think is useless, they throw them out of their life. She says that people like Soham are educated and that’s why they come to make them understand.

Further in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sept 2 episode, Kareena tells Soham that people like him are very cunning in reality. Just as she touches his cheeks, he brushes off her hand. She says that right now he is making a rotten face at her and brushing off her hand, but when he will have a child then he will call them only to dance. When Soham asks Karena if she will do his work or not, Kareena says that his work is important for her and that’s why she will do this work. Kareena asks him to listen to her and then smashes Heer’s picture under her feet but Soham looks completely unaffected.

Heer walks with Rohan and is about to fall, but he holds her. Heer says that she thinks they should go home now. Rohan insists on staying and convinces Heer to stay a little longer. Heer says okay.

Harak Singh goes to Preeto and says that he will find out who had attempted to murder Heer in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode. Shanno comes there and says that she couldn’t handle Preeto’s son and granddaughter. When Preeto says that she couldn’t handle Shanno’s tongue, Shanno asks Preeto to handle her own tongue otherwise she will tell everyone that Preeto’s granddaughter is a kinnar. Preeto says that Shanno can’t do this until she is alive. Shanno says that she is the "jwala mukhi" that keeps silent for years, and when it bursts then destruction happens. Preeto thinks that she will bring destruction in Shanno’s life before she burst. Shanno thinks that she doesn’t have time as Soham will send Heer to her real home today.

Soham stops the jeep and just as he recalls Kareena’s words, he tells Heer that the jeep is not starting. He says he will get down and check. He gets down and thinks that he is doing just as Kareena said and hopes that she comes there soon. When Heer asks what happened, Soham says that the engine's water is finished and that he will bring it from somewhere. When Heer asks him to come fast, Soham says yes and asks her to not go anywhere. Just as Kareena and the kinnars come there and clap, Heer gets shocked.

