Kapil Sharma Says 'shooting Is On', Fans Excited As He Teases 'something New'

Standup-comedian and actor Kapil Sharma who has returned once again to tickle the funny bones of his fans with his highly watched The Kapil Sharma Show recently shared a picture from the shooting sets. In the picture, the actor shared his looks from the sets of a shoot and captioned it in Marathi. The actor wrote that the shooting is going on for something new and interesting.

Kapil Sharma's shooting in progress for something new

In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in formals with a green chroma behind in the background. While captioning the post in Marathi, the comedian asked fans to explain the meaning in either Hindi or English in the comment section. Kapil Sharma’s post received a thunderous response from his fans that were quick enough to comment their answers below the post.

Read: 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Sept 13 Written Update: Ravi Kishan & Manoj Tiwari Grace The Show

Read: Divya Kumar Once Felt Sachin-Jigar Would Split-up, Reveals It On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

One of the users shared a similar picture in the comment section and translated it by writing that the actor is coming up with something new. Another user compared his looks in the picture with that of Shaktiman and called him a “superhero.” A third user chimed in and hailed him for being the “world’s best comedian.” Another praised his looks in the picture and wrote that his fans are very curious to know about his upcoming projects.

काम जारी है इस बार कुछ नया आ रहा है pic.twitter.com/Tq9wytfsZK — Kapil Fans Club (U.P.)✳️ (@kapiliansfans) September 13, 2020

Shooting is going on.. something new!!

So excited!! Looking handsome 😍😍😍😍😍 — 𝑹𝒖𝒕𝒖𝒋𝒂🦋💫 (@rutuja_13) September 13, 2020

Kapil sir you are world best comedian in the whole world and kapil sir my wish is that one day i real want to meet you sir because after getting so much success our frame kapil sir you are still down to earth humble celebrity. @KapilSharmaK9 — Puneet Kumar Dwivedi (@PuneetDwivedi22) September 13, 2020

Staring at your eys and hair style...You are looking as a Shaktimaan.. India's first superhero...hope kapil may return as a shaktimaan not with serial but in upcoming K@/¶l $π@®^^@ episode...shooting is in progress, something new.. pic.twitter.com/szwH09Ibe2 — Shrishail Birajdar (@birajdarshri101) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek are very popular names in the Indian television industry. The two entertainers and comedians who started their journey by participating in a comedy reality television competition, today successfully run their own comedy talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Having been in the industry for over a decade, the two artists have gained a lot of love and fan-following from the audience. But, fans might be unaware of the fact that Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek feature in the Guinness Book of World Records. While having a candid chat with the interviewer, Siddharth Kannan, Krushna Abhishek revealed that Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek have been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Read: Kapil Sharma Is "forced" To Interview Bharti Singh In This Hilarious BTS Video

Read: Kapil Sharma And Co-star Krushna Abhishekh From 'TKSS' Hold A Guinness Record?

(Image credit: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.