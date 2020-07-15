'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: 5 Scenes From Vidya Balan Starrer That Will Get You Excited

The makers of Shakuntala Devi have released the movie trailer on July 15, 2020. The Anu Menon-directorial features Vidya Balan playing the titular role of a woman also known as the 'Human Computer'. The trailer showcases a different avatar of the actor stepping into the shoes of the mathematics genius who also grabs attention with her sense of humour, smartness, and wit. So, we have compiled the five moments from the Shakuntala Devi's trailer that you must check. Read on:

Five interesting moments from Shakuntala Devi's trailer

The trailer begins with charming and energetic Vidya Balan as she steps into the shoes of Shakuntala Devi. She wins everyone’s heart with her passion for maths and funny antics. Shakuntala Devi's trailer showcases a glimpse of her journey as a child and how she urges her father to send her off to school. However, he has a hilarious response and says, “What will the school teach you? Instead, you will end up teaching the school.”

In a scene, Shakuntala Devi is sitting with some guests. While striking a conversation, Vidya Balan’s character says that she has shot a man. All of a sudden, everyone stops eating. So, Shakuntala Devi casually asks what happened. She urges everyone to not to stop eating.

When someone asks what it is that Shakuntala Devi likes about being on stage, she has a unique response to it. Vidya Balan’s character says that she loves to watch people’s face when they see a girl in Chotis doing maths. However, the person sitting in front of her does not understand 'Chotis'. So, she explains it to him.

In one of the scenes, Shakuntala Devi reveals that she was right and the computer was wrong. The movie trailer shows that is how the woman got the name of 'Human Computer'. It also features newspaper cuttings recalling that Shakuntala Devi proved the British host wrong.

Shakuntala Devi's trailer throws light on her personal life in the latter part of the video. She tries to juggle between maths and responsibilities of her daughter, that Sanya Malhotra plays. The duo face clashes. Sanya Malhotra’s character asks why cannot her mother be 'normal like other moms'. To this, Vidya Balan replies that 'why should she be normal, when she can be amazing'.

