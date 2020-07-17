'Shakuntala Devi' Stylist Niharika Bhasin Ransacked Vidya Balan's Saree; Know Why

Recently, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi's stylist Niharika Bhasin explained how she worked to perfect the look of the math wiz. In an interview with a news portal, Niharika Bhasin talked about the preparation for the wardrobe of Vidya Balan's character Shakuntala Devi. Niharika stated that she ransacked Balan and her mother's personal collection of sarees.

READ | Akshay Kumar Reviews 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer, Says Vidya 'can Pull Off Any Character'

Sneak peek into Shakuntala Devi's wardrobe

Interestingly, Niharika Bhasin asserted that the team was functioning on a tight budget, because of which, they were bound to rummage through the personal wardrobe to reflect the period on screen. Bhasin added that there were tons of sarees to steal from Vidya and her mother's wardrobe. Elaborating further, she added that old printed silks and georgettes are not in vogue. However, she found some printed sarees. As Niharika wanted specific colours to stay true to the period, the second-hand shopping helped her achieve the look she wanted.

READ | Who Is Shakuntala Devi? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The 'Human Computer'

In the trailer, it is quite evident that the fabrics evolved as the character of Shakuntala Devi gained accolades and fame. Explaining the same, Bhasin said that for the younger part, they used natural fabrics like cotton. And, as she was turning more affluent, they gave her richer fabrics. She also mentioned that Shakuntala loved her sarees. But as foreign influence seeped into her life, they worked that into her wardrobe. Giving a special mention to the traits of the character, Niharika said Shakuntala had a spunky personality, so despite her age, she retained her vivacity.

READ | Vidya Balan Unveils New 'Shakuntala Devi' Teaser; Announces Trailer Release Date

Apart from the attire, Niharika also talked about styling the hair and make-up. The stylist liked the detailing of the character. She said that from the scarves, bags to her jewellery, everything has kept Shakuntala in perspective. For the older sequences, they added fur capes to symbolise her affluence. Though the look was about the character, it was essential for everything to go with the actor's look and personality. Bhasin also added that they ensured to keep the craziness and excitement of Devi in contrast with the seriousness of her daughter, which is played by Sanya Malhotra.

READ | Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Gets Release Date; Film To Clash With Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi'

Shakuntala Devi's details

Vidya Balan's upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi, is inspired by the woman named Shakuntala Devi who was also known as the "human computer". Directed by Anu Menon, the movie will also feature Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh among others. The movie is produced under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. Shakuntala Devi will also put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. It will start streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video from July 31, onwards.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.