Ranveer Singh Wraps Up 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Says 'Apna Tem Aagaya Ne'

Actor Ranveer Singh is set to rock the Box Office with his two releases in 2020. While the actor is busy promoting '83, he was also shooting for his next movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Singh's recent post on Instagram announces the wrap of Jayeshbhai Jordaar's shooting.

ALSO READ | Gayathrie Shankar Delights Fans As She Shares A Throwback Picture With Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's thank you note

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor's Belly Rub Clip Makes Ranveer Singh & Tiger Shroff Laugh Out Loud; Watch

Ranveer shared a picture of himself with the producer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Maneesh Sharma, and director Divyang Thakkar. In the caption of the post, Ranveer first announced that it's a wrap on the movie. He then went on to talk about how he has worked with Maneesh Sharma for the past 10 years. Maneesh Sharma was the director of Ranveer's debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Ranveer said that it has been an incredible time under the guidance of Maneesh. He then addressed Divyang and called him a ball of love and positive energy. He thanked him for making him Jayesh. In the end, Ranveer wrote 'Apna tem aagaya ne'.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan And Ranveer Singh's Childhood Pics Will Brighten Up Your Day

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's "striking" Comment On Richa Chadha's First Look From Her Upcoming Film

The movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy film starring Ranveer alongside the South star Shalini Pandey. The movie also has Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. While the date of its release hasn't been announced yet, fans can expect the movie to release in 2020.

Ranveer Singh is also prepping for his upcoming movie '83, which is a biopic on Kapil Dev during the Cricket World Cup of 1983, which the Indian team had won. The movie is directed by Kabir Singh. It stars Ranveer with Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, and Harrdy Sandhu along with others.

ALSO READ | Not Salman Khan Or Ranveer Singh But Akshay Kumar To Play The Lead In 'Dhoom 4'?

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.