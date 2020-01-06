Shanaya Kapoor Belongs To A Family Of B-town Biggies. Find Out Her Family Tree Here.

Shanaya Kapoor made a stunning debut at le Bal des Débutantes, the most glamorous debutante ball in the world. Shanaya was accompanied by her parents at the event, which is the annual presentation of potential debuts in the related industries. Shanaya Kapoor is another star kid in Bollywood who will soon be a part of the industry along with her pals Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more. We take a look at Shanaya’s family tree and her relation with the Kapoor clan.

Shanaya Kapoor was born to actor-producer Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Sandhu who is a stylist and socialite, on November 3, 1999. She is the elder of the two siblings, her younger brother’s name is Jahaan Kapoor who is 14 years old. Shanaya Kapoor’s paternal grandparents are Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor. Surinder and Nirmal have four kids who are also in the industry, that is Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Reena Kapoor. Which means Shanaya Kapoor is the paternal cousin of Anil Kapoor’s kids Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor and also paternal cousin to Boney Kapoor’s kids Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor with Jahaan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor's brother:

