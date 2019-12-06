Shanaya Kapoor Wants To Be Directed By THIS Filmmaker In Her Debut Film; Details Inside

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Sandhu. Shanaya Kapoor is a twenty-year-old girl who got the opportunity to work as an assistant director in an upcoming Bollywood movie. She started her career as an assistant director for the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Talking about the experience as an assistant director, Shanaya Kapoor told a leading entertainment media portal that she was thrilled to work on the film sets of the movie, as she got to learn a lot about how scenes are shot, camera lenses are used, and how to shoot different emotions from different angles. Shanaya revealed that after she finished school, her parents wanted her to go to New York or Los Angeles to pursue her education but she wanted to start early and expressed her wish to work as an assistant director. When she was offered to work as an assistant director she took it immediately and started going to the office the next day. She believed that one can learn a lot about the film industry by being present in the film sets rather than anyplace else.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her Grand Debut At Le Bal Des Débutants At Paris; See Pics

Shanaya's career plans

When asked about her career plans, Shanaya told a leading entertainment portal that she wishes to act in movies and although she has not finalised any film yet, but is open to working on all kinds of scripts. She wants to choose her first film wisely and is looking forward to working with good film directors. Shanaya expressed her desire to work with the very talented Karan Johar and said that she would get overwhelmed if she gets launched in the Bollywood industry by him.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor's Dance Video With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Garners Appreciation From Bollywood

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Checks Into Paris For Le Bal, Father Sanjay Shares Million-dollar Pic

Shanaya caught eyeballs at Le Bal Paris Gala

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter recently made her debut at Le Bal, held at Paris. She said in an interview that these events help young girls grow up and meet people from different cultures. It provides good exposure.

Also Read | After Ananya Panday, Childhood Friend Shanaya Kapoor To Debut At Le Bal Des Débutantes

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor's Red Couture Gown For Le Bal Paris Gala Is Ravishing; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.