Shanaya Kapoor Graces Armaan Jain's Wedding In A Pretty Floral Embroidered Outfit; See Pic

Shanaya Kapoor is another Bollywood star kid who will soon be a part of the industry along with her pals Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and more. Shanaya Kapoor made a stunning debut at le Bal des Débutantes, the most glamorous debutante ball in the world. Shanaya was accompanied by her parents at the event, which is the annual presentation of potential debuts in the related industries.

Shanaya Kapoor is already having a really busy week, from Gauri Khan's party on Monday to Armaan Jain's wedding on Tuesday, the 20-year-old is quite busy attending the events. Despite being so busy she did not fail to impress her fans with her stunning fashion choices. She sported a very beautiful floral embroidered co-ord set by Anamika Khanna for Armaan Jain's wedding.

Shanaya Kapoor's ethnic ensemble:

Shanaya Kapoor chose an Anamika Khanna outfit that comprised of a crop top, tailored pants with a flowy sheer fabric around it, and an embroidered cape, proving that she is a big fan of dramatic looks. While most of the other guests at the wedding chose soft colours Shanaya Kapoor’s red and green floral print ensured that all eyes were on her.

The silhouette of Shanaya Kapoor’s outfit was an elegant yet comfortable pick. She replaced traditional heavy dupattas with a functional cape. The cape jacket worked as a cross between a dupatta and jacket.

Shanaya Kapoor paired her crop-top and pants set with golden chaandbali earrings and a choker by Amrapali jewels. The jewellery complemented with the crop-top neckline perfectly.

She kept her hair loose in waves, with one side cascading over her shoulder. Shanaya Kapoor went with a glamorous classic winged eye and a bright red lip. If you want something comfortable for sangeet then Shanaya Kapoor’s three-piece outfit is a great choice.

