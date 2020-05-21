Shanaya Kapoor's Quarantine Photoshoot Will Totally Win Your Hearts; See Pics Here

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor seems to have the internet over by a storm with her latest pictures. One of her fan accounts shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoots and she looks totally beautiful in it. She is seen dressed up in a grey sports tank top and a pair of white joggers with a matching jacket. Read further ahead to know more details about the story:

Shanaya Kapoor's latest photoshoot wins the internet

Shanaya Kapoor beautifully poses for the pictures which seem to be clicked in her bedroom. With a messy hairdo and her mood for the shoot, both reflect a disorganised state. She is showing off toned physique in the pictures, as shared by the fan account.

Shanaya Kapoor has reportedly worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film is backed by Karan Johar. The plot revolves around Gunjan Saxena who is an Indian Air Force Pilot and the role she played in the Kargil war. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles and is set for a 2020 release.

In an earlier interview with a news agency, she was asked if she would want Johar to launch her. Shanaya Kapoor responded by saying that she does not think any actor would say no to that. She said that he is family, is talented, and is the most amazing director. She further said that she would probably start crying if he ever directs her. Kapoor further said that she would just get emotional and die if that happens.

Kapoor is often snapped with Ananya Panday during their hangouts. Panday often takes to her social media to share pictures and videos with Shanaya. They are childhood friends and since they grew up together, they share a close bond with each other. Joining their BFF club is Suhana Kapoor.

The trio shares a close friendship with each other and is often spotted hanging out together. Among the three Ananya Panday has already become a part of the industry while Suhana Khan made her debut on a leading magazine's cover. It seems like Shanaya Kapoor would be making her industry debut any day now.

