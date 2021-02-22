Shanaya Kapoor Shares BTS 'fun' Video From Dance Session; Says 'Couldn't Balance Properly'

On February 22, 2021, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a BTS Reel video featuring herself and her dance instructor, Sanjana Muthreja. In the dance video, the duo can be seen grooving to the beats of Dancing is What I do by Ray X. In no time, the snippets from Shanaya’s dance sessions went viral on the internet. In the caption, she informed her fans about her ‘fun time’ during her dance session where she ‘couldn’t balance properly’.

Shanaya Kapoor drops BTS dance video

In the BTS Reel video, Shanaya can be seen wearing a black sports bra and tight black pants. To complete her belly dance look, she tied a black and a golden bordered cloth around her waist. Shanaya flaunted her natural look and kept her straight hair open. Sharing the BTS video, she penned, “BTS fun w @sanjanamuthreja (clearly couldn’t balance properly. Hehe) ‘#drumsolo’” with a red heart.

As soon as Shanaya Kapoor's video was uploaded, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “You’re doing great” with several fire emoticons, while another one wrote, “Ahhh this is love” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “You’re inspiring” with fire emojis and a red heart. Another one wrote, “Adorable” with red hearts.

Shanaya Kapoor's belly dancing has been raising the temperature on social media lately. Earlier, she teamed up with the instructor to groove on the beats of Shakira’s popular song Hips Don’t Lie. In the video, she can be seen donning the same outfit and dancing in her studio. As for the caption, Shanaya wrote, “Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja @ohmygosh_joe” with a string of emoticons.

Sanjana Muthreja commented, “My drum solo partner” with a pair of red hearts and hugging face emoticons. Maheep Kapoor’s friend, Bhavana Pandey dropped starry-eyed face and praising hands emoticons. A fan commented, “absolutely smashed it bro” with fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Killing it as always” with a heart-eyed face and a clapping hands emoticon. A netizen commented, “Ur too talented, it’s unreal”.

Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

