Shanaya Kapoor Throws Light On The 'Instagram Vs Reality' Debate; Giving It A Quirky Twist

Bollywood star kid Shanaya Kapoor recently took to social media to share a series of pictures defining the Instagram vs reality segment. In the first picture, she can be seen in a chic rose pink dress. In the next part of the post, she has uploaded a few candid pictures which highlight her natural and authentic side. Through the caption for the post, she has mentioned that reality can be quite different from what appears on social media. Shanaya Kapoor’s fans have flooded the comments section with love and heart emoticons.

Shanaya Kapoor’s "Instagram vs reality" look

Bollywood star kid Shanaya Kapoor recently posted a stunning picture on social media and it has been gaining a lot of attention for all the right reasons. In the first picture posted, Shanya Kapoor can be seen wearing a rose and green combination floral dress which has been aptly styled with a bunch of golden accessories. The dress has a deep V-neck, puff sleeves, and well-fitting pattern. She is seen leaning against a chair while her arm is resting on her face.

Shanaya Kapoor’s hair has been left open while her makeup has been kept nude and pink-dominant to suit the look. She is also seen wearing a few golden chains around her neck while she stares intently at the camera. In the second picture of the post, Shanaya Kapoor is seen hogging on a few pieces of fries while casually and quirkily looking at the camera. The angle has been kept natural to give the pictures an amusing effect. She is also seen wearing a facemask which seems to be a part of her skin routine.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented her for showcasing her natural side. A few people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look at a few of the comments on Shanaya Kapoor’s photos on social media.

Image Courtesy: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

