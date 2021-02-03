Shanaya Kapoor Hears 'the Gup' Between Maheep Kapoor And Seema Khan In Latest Pic

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's elder daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public and already has around 290k people following her on the social networking site. The star kid's profile is filled with stunning pictures from her photoshoots, with her friends and family as well as vacation photos. Read on to know about Shanaya's latest post, with a witty caption.

Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram post

Shanaya Kapoor's photos have been going viral on the internet ever since she made her Instagram handle public. The star kid never fails to give fashion goals to her followers and she didn't disappoint in her latest post as well. Shanaya shared an image, where she could be seen posing in her dining room, donning black and lime yellow athleisure wear. She nailed the no make-up look and completed her look with open hair and chunky Nike shoes. What got everybody's attention more than the picture was her caption which read, "spot @maheepkapoor always on the phone withhhhhhhhhhh................ Seema Khan ðŸ˜‹ (I hear all the gup!)". You can see Shanaya's post here.

Shanaya's post received more than 90k likes within a day and a lot of her fans complimemted her on her looks. Seema Khan, as well as Amrita Arora commented with laughing emojis, while her followers bombarded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. A follower wrote, "Lean fitness goalsðŸ”¥", and another said that she looks like a doll. You can see some of the comments here.

Shanaya Kapoor made her Instagram account public a few days ago and received a lot of love from her fans and followers. She had been on Instagram before that as well, but only her friends and family had access to it. The first picture that Shanaya shared after going public was from one of her photoshoots, where she looked stunning in a white crop top and wore a baggy pair of jeans. She chose minimal jewellery and makeup and had her hair open. She wrote alongside the picture, “Turning a page” followed by a red heart emoji. You can see the picture here.

Image Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Official Instagram Account

