Hariharan Shares Pictures Of The Launch Of 'Ishq' With Musical Maestros'; Watch

The launch of the latest album of singer Hariharan titled Ishq has brought a number of musical legends of India together in a single frame. The collaboration has some of the most popular singers and music composers in India who can be seen standing side-by-side in the latest Instagram post by Hariharan. Sharing quite a few pictures from their collaboration, the singer has penned a long message in the caption where he has expressed his excitement; which was soon followed by excited reactions on his fans in the comments.

Hariharan brings Indian musical greats together

The images shared by the singer is bound to come as a pleasant surprise, as they feature musical maestros such as Shankar Mahadevan and Salim Merchant among others. Hariharan also made sure to write a heartfelt message of appreciation, saying that it was a “delight” to welcome the album Ishq with some of the “absolute legends of all times”. He thanked them for celebrating their “passionate work of art”. He then tagged all the famous personalities that are seen in the pictures.

Other than Shankar and Salim, other popular faces such as actor Anupam Kher, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Roop Kumar Rathod and others were present as well. The several shared pictures show them having candid moments along with a few laughs, posing alongside each other while clicking selfies and thoroughly enjoying their time together. The followers of Hariharan started sending their excited reactions almost immediately, marvelling at the fact that the post has so many musical legends together in one frame. They also expressed their excitement for the album, which will witness their collaboration.

Ishq will be a collection of romantic songs, with the music being produced by famous composer Bickram Ghosh. With the presence of legends such as Shankar Mahadevan and Salim Merchant, the album has received a strong push right from the beginning. All of these big names have their own sets of achievements in Bollywood music, other than the success of their own albums. Hariharan has himself received a number of felicitations, which includes a Padma Shri award.

