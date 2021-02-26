Remember When Rahul Vaidya Helped Neeti Mohan When She Forgot Lyrics While Performing?

Singer Rahul Vaidya during his early years in the music industry saved the day by helping Neeti Mohan in a singing reality show. In 2009, a show named Music ka Maha Muqqabala brought in the new format where instead of individuals singing, there will be teams of captains. The captains included Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Himesh Reshammiya, Mika Singh, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Rahul Vaidya and Neeti Mohan were in the team of Shankar Mahadevan. In one of the duet performances, they sang the popular song by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle, 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'. While Rahul and Neeti were performing, the latter forgot the lyrics of the song and Rahul stepped in to help. Check out the video below.

When Rahul Vaidya helped Neeti Mohan when she forgot the lyrics while performing

At the end of their performance, Neeti stutters and says "Agar Mai", to which Rahul replies "Keh Bhi Do please ya mai gaaun? (Please say or should I sing?". Rahul then continues to sing Neeti's part after which she remembers the line and finishes the song. After which Shankar Mahadevan rushes to the stage to praise the singers. The performance was loved by all the judges and the show was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rahul Vaidya's songs

Rahul Vaidya has come a long way since the first season of Indian Idol where he was the third runner up. After the reality show, he went on to release his debut album Tera Intezar for which Sajid-Wajid composed the music for him. He also sang a duet with another Indian Idol runner up. The song they sang was called Hello Madam, I am your Adam. Rahul also collaborated with Shreya Ghosal to sing the popular song God Promise Dil Bola for the film Shaadi No.1. Rahul also sang the title song of drama Ek Ladki Anjaani Si.

He was on the winning team of the show Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. He also co-hosted the dancing show Aajaa Mahi Vay along with Vinit Singh. He was the playback singer for movies like Jigyasa, Hot Money, and Krazzy 4.

