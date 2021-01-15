Sharad Kelkar Shares Adorable Pics With Daughter While Flying Kites For Makar Sankranthi

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar shared an adorable picture with his daughter as the duo enjoyed a kite flying session on Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti is a festival of kites, celebrated across India and mostly in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. On this day, people come out on the terrace of their buildings and fly kites till late in the evening. There are kite flying competitions held and people also indulge in delicacies made of sesame seeds. Sharad Kelkar often shares pictures with his daughter on various occasion, on Instagram and it was quite a delight for his fans to see that he indulged in some kite flying sessions with his daughter. Check out their picture below:

Sharad Kelkar's daughter enjoys kite flying with her father

Sharad Kelkar posed for an adorable picture with his daughter as he held a kite in his hand. He also shared a picture of his daughter holding a small black kite. In the caption, Sharad Kelkar wished his followers a 'Happy Makar Sankranti'.He wrote, "May your life filled with utmost joy, love, happiness and prosperity. Wish you all a very happy Makar Sankranti"(sic).

Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post was flooded with comments by his fans. One Instagram user left a comment under his post, 'Cutest picture ever', another Instagram user also left a comment that the picture was 'cute'. Some of his fans also left comments under his picture, wishing him 'Happy Makar Sankranti'.

On the work front, Sharad Kelkar will be seen in several Bollywood films. He will be seen as a Military Officer Raghuvir Raina in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film, set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. He will also be a part of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, along with an ensemble cast of actors Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and others.

