Milla Jovovich Talks About Daughter Ever's Role In 'Black Widow', Calls Her 'natural'

Milla Jovovich is known for her multiple talents, having made careers in acting, singing, modelling and fashion designing as well. She has appeared in a number of films over the last few years, with a stellar experience in acting. She has been seldom seen in the past giving elaborate interviews and opening up about her family, although her social media sees various posts dedicated to her family. Following her footsteps, her daughter Ever has also entered the world of films and will be soon seen playing the role of young Natasha Romanoff. Have a look at what Milla had to say about her daughter’s role in Black Widow.

Milla Jovovich talks about daughter Ever's role in Black Widow

Black Widow is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film will see the early life of the lead character of Natasha Romanoff, along with a much younger version of the character. The younger version of Natasha Romanoff will be played by Milla’s daughter Ever. In an interview to etonline.com, Milla Jovovich talked about being “terrified” on one hand and being “overjoyed” on the other. She talked about the film industry being tough making her feel ‘terrified’, but her daughter has found her passion in acting, as she has remained focused on it since she was only five years old.

Milla believes that her passion has been prompted having spent a lot of time on the sets, with Milla’s husband and Ever’s father Paul W.S. Anderson being a director himself. She summed this up by saying, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”. Adding humour to her take on Ever’s role as young Natasha Romanoff, Milla said that her family calls her ‘Baby Widow’. Milla also believes that Ever is an “incredible talent” and a natural actor.

The Black Widow cast will see Scarlett Johansson reprising her famous role of Natasha Romanoff. As the upcoming film is based on olden times, it will likely not see any major character from the Avengers film series. Milla Jovovich herself has worked in popular films such as Hellboy, Resident Evil: Retribution and many more. She had recently appeared in Monster Hunter.

