What Time Does 'Black Widows' Release On ZEE5? See Details About The Dark Comedy Here

During the lockdown, OTT platforms were in for tough competition among each other. ZEE5 is one of the OTT platforms who kept its viewers entertained in the past few months. They are now back again to greet their audience with another dark comedy series Black Widows. The series features an ensemble cast of Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee among others. As the Black Widows release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people are thinking about the Black Widows release time and have been wondering what time does Black Widows release on ZEE5. For all the people who are curious about the Black Widows release time and date on ZEE5, here is everything you need to know about it.

Black Widows release date 2020

Black Widows series on ZEE5 is all set to premiere on December 18, 2020. This means that people from all over the world can stream the series from tomorrow on their devices. One just needs to have an active subscription of ZEE5 to watch Black Widows on ZEE5. Here is a look at what time does Black Widows release on ZEE5.

What time does Black Widows release on ZEE5?

ZEE5 is known to release all its shows and movies for the audience at midnight IST. Therefore following the same pattern, Black Widows release time is also expected to be at midnight of December 18, 2020, according to IST. This means that the viewers can watch Black Widows on ZEE5 in just a few hours from now. Here is a look at the Black Widows series on ZEE5.

Black Widows on ZEE5

Black Widows is a dark comedy thriller series on ZEE5. The official description about the show on ZEE5 reads as, “Black Widows is a ZEE5 Original dark comedy series starring Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee, Raima Sen, Sharad Kelkar, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The story is about three best friends who plan the perfect murder of their abusive husbands but end up with a retiring cop on their trail instead. The series is directed by Birsa Dasgupta.” The makers had released the trailer of Black Widows series last month which was received well by the audience. Here is a look at the Black Widows trailer.

