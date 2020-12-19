'Black Widows' Cast Boasts Of Popular Television Actors Like Mona Singh And Sharad Kelkar

Black Widows on Zee 5 is the Indian adaptation of the very popular Finnish television series of the same name. The Indian version will be the eighth international remake following versions in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia, and the Czech Republic.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the series is described as a darky comedy on three best friends who try to kill their husbands. Black Widows is all set to release on Zee5 from December 18. Read on to know about the cast of Black Widows.

Black Widows cast

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty plays one of the three friends who want to kill their husbands. Shamita made her Hindi film debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which went on to become a blockbuster. Her portrayal of Ishika earned her the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the year.

Her famous works include Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, The Tenant, and Agnipankh. She even appeared in several television reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and went on to become a finalist in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shamita is also very widely known for her song Sharara Sharara from the film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.

Mona Singh

The cast of Black Widows also includes Mona Singh. Mona works in both Hindi television shows and movies and rose to fame with her TV serial, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi in the year 2003. Singh is the recipient of two Indian Television Academy Awards. She is also known for participating and winning the first season of the reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and for playing Mona in the Hindi serial, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Preet Singh in Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Paridhi in Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Swastika Mukherjee

The Black Widows cast has Swastika Mukherjee as the third friend, along with Shamita and Mona. Mukherjee made her first television appearance with Devdasi, a Bengali TV series, and later debuted with the 2001 Bengali film Hemanter Pakhi. Swastika went on to do her first film as the lead in the 2004 Bengali thriller Mastan opposite Jeet. She is most famously known for portraying Kizie Basu's mother's role in Dil Bechara.

Sharad Kelkar

The Black Widows characters include Jatin Mehrotra, played by Sharad Kelkar. He is a very well-known name in the Hindi television industry. He does not just work in Hindi films and tv shows but also in Marathi as well as the South Indian film industry. He has worked in movies like Laxmii, Tanhaji, Housefull 4, Rocky Handsome, and Mohenjodaro. His popular television shows include Kuch toh Log Kahenge, Uttaran, Bairi Piya among others.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay

The cast of Black widows includes the popular Bengali actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Parambrata started his career with Bengali television and films. He made his Hindi debut in Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Other than being an actor, he is a film director, producer, and television personality as well. Most of his movies are in Bengali, some of which are Shahjahan Regency, Satyanweshi Byomkesh, Hemanta, Chocolate among many others. He recently appeared in the Netflix film, Bulbbul.

Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali is part of the cast too and is mostly known for his work in Indian television serials. He started his career in 2002 with a film titled Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? which did not fare well at the box office. The actor started television series which got him fame including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Navrangi Re! He has also appeared in reality shows like Nach Baliye 4 as the host and Power Couple.

Image Credits: Mona Singh Official Instagram Account

