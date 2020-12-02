Sharad Kelkar Shares First Look Test From 'Tanhaji', Says 'proud To Dress Up As Shivaji'

Sharad Kelkar inaugurated the year 2020 on a high note by essaying the fierce role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. On Tuesday, December 1, the actor was seen celebrating his onscreen role by sharing the still of his first look test in Shivaji Maharaj’s get up. Taking to Instagram, Sharad along with sharing the picture also wrote a brief heartfelt note alongside it.

Sharad Kelkar feels proud of Shivaji’s role

In the photo shared by him, Sharad can be seen standing tall, dressed in traditional and royal attire of Maharashtra. Along with a Pheta (turban), his look is completed with the Kesari tilak on his forehead. With ethnic accessories, Sharad can be seen gazing donning an intense look as the camera captures him. The actor narrates his proud feeling in the caption saying, “Pride of getting an opportunity to dress up as an incarnation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the adored deity of Maharashtra, was something different.” Take a look at it here:

After his post surfaced online, fans of the actor began praising him in abundance. Heart and smiley emoticons have flooded the comment section of the actor. A fan also went on to share the fierce slogan, “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji” on his post, while many others also paid respect to the mighty king with the bhagva flag. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

About Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior traces the life of the eponymous character who was Shivaji Maharaji’s trusted lieutenant. When the Mughals invaded and conquered the Kondhana fort, Tanhaji set out to reclaim it for his king and country. He defeats Udaybhan Singh Rathore and fiercely sacrifices his life.

In other news, Sharad Kelker recently garnered tremendous appreciation from movie-goers for his stint in the movie Laxmii. For the first time, he portrayed a transgender role onscreen which impressed critics and fans as well. Now, on the professional front, he will be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama flick Bhuj: The Pride of India.

