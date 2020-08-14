Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Miss Vilasrao Deshmukh, Share Post On His Death Anniversary

Today marks the 8th death anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. Hence, Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Riteish Deshmukh and his daughter-in-law, Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram to remember their loved one. Riteish and Genelia shared a sketch of the former Chief Minister of Maharastra, Vilasrao Deshmukh.

While the Bollywood couple shared the same picture, Riteish Deshmukh captioned the Instagram post as, “Use your smile to change the world, don’t let the world change your smile. #à¤¸à¥à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¤¿à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥€ Miss you PAPPA”!! Several paid their respects to the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the comments section. Further several even shared polite greetings. You can check out Riteish Deshmukh’s Instagram post here.

Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram post:

Genelia Deshmukh shared a heart-warming caption for her father-in-law. The caption read, “Dearest Pappa,

.There will never be another like youâ¤ï¸

. We Miss Youâ¤ï¸" Several paid their respects to Vilasrao Deshmukh in the comments section. You can check out Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram post here:

About Vilasrao Deshmukh:

Vilasrao Deshmukh served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for two terms. Further, he also served as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Minister of Panchayati Raj, Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Earth Sciences. and Minister of Rural Development. The venerated politician left for his heavenly abode on August 14, 2012.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Instagram:

Apna Sapna Money Money actor, Riteish Deshmukh is quite active on Instagram. Further, the actor also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Riteish Deshmukh enjoys about 8.6 million followers on Instagram. Riteish often shares family pictures on his Instagram account. Further, the actor also uses the platform to wish his loved ones on special occasions. Riteish also actively shares his opinions on Instagram.

Recently, Riteish and Genelia shared an Instagram post wherein they said that they had pledged their organs for donation. Riteish captioned the post as, “There is no greater gift to someone than ‘The Gift Of Life’. @geneliad & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of The Life AfterLife”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

