Sharad Kelkar's Heart-melting Family Picture Leaves Netizens In Awe

Actor Sharad Kelkar is known for portraying different characters in Hindi as well as Marathi movies. The actor recently shared an adorable family picture on his Instagram account. The picture included his wife and his daughter. Take a look at Sharad Kelkar’s adorable family picture below:

Sharad Kelkar shares adorable family picture

Sharad Kelkar shared the picture on his Instagram account which was clicked at a function. Sharad Kelkar’s daughter Kesha was seen giving a peck on her father’s cheek, while his wife Keerti gazed at the two, adoringly. Sharad Kelkar was seen in a black outfit while his wife was seen wearing a beautiful floral gown.

Many of Sharad Kelkar's fans showered love on the cute family, in the comment section. Some commented "beautiful family", while some left heart emojis under the picture. Some of his fans also urged him to come with a new film already and one of his fans expressed how much he loved the actor's performance in his latest movie.

The actor made his debut in Bollywood after he appeared in the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. He played a negative role in a Marathi movie Lai Bhaari and soon rose to fame. His film Lai Bhaari went on to become the highest-grossing Marathi film. He was last seen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he played the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sharad Kelkar married actor Keerti Kelkar in 2005 and together the couple has a daughter named Kesha. Keerti Kelkar is popular for her various Television shows. She’s most popular for playing the lead in Sasural Simar Ka. She has also appeared in shows like Aahat, Jai Santoshi Maa and Sindoor Tere Naam Ka. Actor Keerti Kelkar was also a participant of the reality show Nach Baliye.

Professionally, Sharad Kelkar has a number of films under his belt including films like Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Jersey. Sharad Kelkar will be playing the role of Laxmi in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb. The film is a remake of a Tamil Movie Muni 2: Kanchana. The film also stars Kiara Advani along with the two other actors.

The film was initially supposed to release in theatres, but due to the Pandemic, it will be releasing on an OTT platform. In the film Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sharad Kelkar will be seen playing a Military officer. The actor will also be seen in a sports drama film Jersey, which is a remake of a Tamil film. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

