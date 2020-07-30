Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sharad Kelkar‘s First Portfolio Look Will Make You Go ‘oh Boy!’

Sharad Kelkar, who is known for roles in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Uttaran and many more, recently shared a major throwback picture from his early 30s. The picture of the actor stunned fans as he looks completely unrecognisable in this pic. And seems like the actor himself was stunned seeing his pic.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sharad shared a major throwback picture where he sure looks dashing and suave. The actor can be seen striking a stunning pose showing off his chiselled body. Kelkar can be seen sporting a black velvet zipper along with a pair of black denim. He also completed the look with a black belt, well-gelled hair.

The actor himself was stunned and it is quite evident through his caption. He wrote, “OH BOY! My first portfolio with @jitusavlani in 2002. #ThrowbackThursday”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

Seeing this post, fans could not stop going gaga over his this picture. They went on to comment on all things write and also sent the love of heart struck emoji. The post also received several likes. Apart from fans and netizens, co-stars and friends of the actor have also been writing all things nice on his post.

One of the users wrote, “Once a stud always a stud!!!!” While the other one wrote, “Sir you are ageing like a fine wine, with each passing day you are getting more handsome.” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor also goes on to share several other pics on his social media giving fans a glimpse into his personal and professional life. During the lockdown, the actor has been sharing several posts on how he spends his day at home. And by the looks of it, the actor has been indulging in some cooking, cleaning, games and much more.

He recently shared another throwback from his photoshoot. In the post, he can be seen giving some dapper looks as he sports a light pink shirt. He also completed the look with well-gelled hair and a pair of aviators. Take a look at the post below.

