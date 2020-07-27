'Rajkumari' Kriti Sanon Gets 'Housefull' Style Birthday Wishes From Co-star Sharad Kelkar

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon celebrates her 30th birthday today, on July 27, 2020. The actor is known for her stellar performances in some of the most well-known films such as the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 as well as Arjun Kapoor's Panipat. Kriti Sanon’s Housefull 4 co-star Sharad Kelkar took to his social media account and shared a sweet birthday post for the actor. Check out Sharad Kelkar’s birthday post for Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon's birthday post

Sharad Kelkar took to his social media account and shared a selfie of himself along with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. In the caption, he mentioned that he would like to wish Rajkumari Madhu a very happy birthday from Suryabhan and Rajkumar Bala. He is referring to the characters played by Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon as well as himself.

Sharad Kelkar plays the character of Suryabhan who is one of the antagonists in the film. Akshay Kumar plays the character of Rajkumar Bala, while Kriti Sanon plays the character of his love interest Rajkumari Madhu.

In the picture, shared by Sharad Kelkar, Sanon can be seen wearing a light pink colour hoodie as she left her hair open and posed alongside her on-screen love interest in Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar wore a casual red coloured shirt with white and dark coloured stripes. Sharad Kelkar, on the other hand, wore a patterned maroon colour buttoned-down shirt as they posed for the picture together.

About Housefull 4 cast

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan. Housefull 4 cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. Actors Sharad Kelkar, Chunky Panday, and Johnny Lever amongst others are also a part of the Housefull 4 cast.

Housefull 4 is a comedy-drama that switches between two completely different eras. The movie was promoted as an 'epic reincarnation comedy' by the makers. The story of the movie is that three brothers are about to marry three sisters when one of the brothers realises that they are reincarnations from 600 years earlier. He also realises that they are paired with the wrong women and they are marrying the wrong sisters. The hilarious set of events that follow had the audiences doubling in laughter.

